Severe weather kills 5 in Alabama, Tennessee

Story highlights Severe weather has killed 3 people in Alabama and 2 in Tennessee

Multiple storms are reported in the Southeast

(CNN) A suspected tornado that tore through Alabama early Wednesday killed three people and injured at least two others, officials said.

Two people also were killed in Tennessee in the band of severe weather that barreled through the Southeast.

One storm ripped through Jackson County in northeastern Alabama, causing destruction over a 1.5-mile path, knocking down power lines and mangling mobile homes near the community of Rosalie.

A suspected tornado ripped through the town of Rosalie, Alabama, on Wednesday. At least three people died in the state.

"We can't tell what kind of damage we've got (due to the dark)," Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips told CNN affiliate WAFF-TV in Huntsville.

Ider Christian Daycare Academy also wiped out completely pic.twitter.com/RwiZrk1oYc — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) November 30, 2016

Jackson County Coroner Harry Laney told CNN that local officials and law enforcement have started to assess the damage to homes and treat injured residents. A search-and-rescue team has begun looking for others who may have been injured.

Read More