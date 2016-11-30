Breaking News

Alabama tornado leaves three dead

By Max Blau and Keith Allen, CNN

Updated 3:18 AM ET, Wed November 30, 2016

(CNN)A tornado that tore through Alabama has killed three people and injured multiple others.

Early Wednesday morning, strong storms ripped through Jackson County, which is located in the northeastern tip of the state. The tornado touched down there shortly after midnight.
    Jackson County Coroner Harry Laney told CNN that local officials and law enforcement have started to assess the damage done to homes and treat injured residents.
    The National Weather Service has also observed a tornado in neighboring DeKalb County that packed 40 mph winds.