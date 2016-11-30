Alabama tornado leaves three dead

Story highlights A tornado has killed three people in northeast Alabama

(CNN) A tornado that tore through Alabama has killed three people and injured multiple others.

Early Wednesday morning, strong storms ripped through Jackson County, which is located in the northeastern tip of the state. The tornado touched down there shortly after midnight.

Jackson County Coroner Harry Laney told CNN that local officials and law enforcement have started to assess the damage done to homes and treat injured residents.

Radar update 145am: Severe storms continue across the TN Valley this morning. 60+mph winds, a brief tornado possible with line. pic.twitter.com/4UybijudFh — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) November 30, 2016

The National Weather Service has also observed a tornado in neighboring DeKalb County that packed 40 mph winds.