Los Angeles (CNN) A missing Northern California mother found alive last week was branded by two female abductors who covered their faces during her three-week captivity, authorities said Wednesday.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko declined to describe the type of brand or where the captors branded Sherri Papini's body "for the integrity of the investigation."

"She related that both of the subjects spoke in Spanish the majority of the time of her captivity," Bosenko said at a news conference.

Bosenko said Papini was unable to provide more detailed descriptions because her still at-large abductors covered their faces at times, or her own head was covered.

But the sheriff said that after intense interviews with detectives, Papini came up with two descriptions.

