$1,000 fine for taking supplies to Dakota pipeline protesters

(CNN) Anyone taking supplies to the activists protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline now face a $1,000 fine -- all part of the attempt to dislodge activists from camps set up there.

First, the US Army Corps of Engineers warned that activists who refuse to leave the camps could face arrest. That was last week and since then, officials have backtracked, saying they have no plans to forcibly remove anyone.

Now, the North Dakota governor, Jack Dalrymple, is taking a different tack. He's ordered protesters to clear out immediately, because winter's coming. He said the temporary dwellings pose serious public safety concerns.

And the $1,000 fine is part of that approach.

The Morton County Sheriff's Department could not be reached for comment. But this is how spokeswoman Maxine Herr explained it to CNN affiliate KFYR in a statement:

