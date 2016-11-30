Deliberations end for night in Michael Slager murder trial

Story highlights The jury deliberated for about an hour before heading home

Walter Scott''s brother: 'We will receive justice for my brother'

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) A South Carolina jury deliberated for about an hour in the murder trial of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager before heading home Wednesday evening.

The jury, made up of 11 white jurors and one African-American, had been instructed to go as long as it could after closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday.

Slager is accused of killing Walter Scott , an unarmed black motorist, during a routine traffic stop for a faulty brake light on April 4, 2015.

Slager testified Tuesday that his mind was like " spaghetti " during the altercation that ended with him shooting eight times at Scott, 50, as he was running away. Three of those bullets struck Scott in the back.

The shooting was captured on a cell phone video.

Read More