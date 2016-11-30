Cirque du Soleil employee dies in accident before show in SF

Story highlights Technician dies after being struck by lift before Cirque show in San Francisco

Accident is under investigation by SF Police and state OSHA

San Francisco (CNN) A technician working on Cirque du Soleil's "Luzia" show in San Francisco was struck by a lift and died from his injuries on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the performance company.

The employee, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to San Francisco Police. Cirque du Soleil said it could not identify the employee as his family had not yet been reached.

"We are currently gathering more information about this tragic accident and will update you with more details as soon as we are in a position to do so," it stated.

The incident happened around 6:43 p.m., just before the scheduled 8 p.m. show located near the city's AT&T Park. The San Francisco Police Department and the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal-OSHA, are investigating the incident.

The Tuesday night performance was canceled. "Luzia" opened in San Francisco earlier this month and is scheduled to run until the end of January.

