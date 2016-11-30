Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up

(CNN) The Thanksgiving feasts are over, the seasonal sales have begun, and a 94-foot Norway spruce from upstate New York has arrived in Manhattan to become the 84th annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

The lighting ceremony will take place on the evening of Wednesday, November 30, at Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan. The tree will be on display through January 7, 2017.

Tree owners typically must apply for their tree to become the Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree, an annual tradition dating back to 1931, when workers building Rockefeller Center erected the tree.

This year's Rockefeller Christmas Tree was delivered to Rockefeller Center Plaza in New York on November 12.

The official Rockefeller Christmas spectacular started in 1933, after Rockefeller Plaza opened. The winner is usually an older Norway Spruce that's at least 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter. Some 34 trees have come from New York state. Angie and Graig Eichler of Oneonta, New York, donated this year's tree, which weighs about 14 tons, from their backyard.

They didn't apply to donate it, however. Instead, Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center's head gardener, knocked on their front door last spring while traveling upstate looking for the perfect 2016 tree.

The 94-Foot tall Norway Spruce Christmas tree is placed into position.

