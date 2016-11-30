Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up

(CNN) The Thanksgiving feasts are over, the seasonal sales have begun, and a 94-foot Norway spruce from upstate New York is the 84th annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit during the 84th annual lighting ceremony.

The lighting ceremony took place on the evening of Wednesday, November 30, at Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan. It will be on display through January 7, 2017.

Tree owners typically must apply for their tree to become the Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree, an annual tradition dating back to 1931, when workers building Rockefeller Center erected the first tree.

This year's tree was delivered to Rockefeller Center Plaza on November 12.

The official Rockefeller Christmas spectacular started in 1933, after Rockefeller Plaza opened. The winner is usually an older Norway Spruce that's at least 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter. Some 34 trees have come from New York state.

Angie and Graig Eichler of Oneonta, New York, donated this year's tree, which weighs about 14 tons, from their backyard.

