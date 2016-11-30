Breaking News

Rockefeller Christmas Tree lights up

Text story by Katia Hetter, CNN
Graphics by India Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:14 AM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in midtown Manhattan has been an annual holiday tradition since 1931. Click through the gallery to learn more. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
The lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in midtown Manhattan has been an annual holiday tradition since 1931. Click through the gallery to learn more.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
The annual tradition dates back to 1931, when construction workers building Rockefeller Center erected the tree. It became an annual spectacular starting in 1933, after Rockefeller Center was completed. In 1951, the lighting ceremony was broadcast for the first time on national television.
Photos:
The annual tradition dates back to 1931, when construction workers building Rockefeller Center erected the tree. It became an annual spectacular starting in 1933, after Rockefeller Center was completed. In 1951, the lighting ceremony was broadcast for the first time on national television.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
The country was facing a national energy crisis in 1973, so 25% fewer lights were used to decorate the tree. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
The country was facing a national energy crisis in 1973, so 25% fewer lights were used to decorate the tree.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
A 100-foot-tall tree from Killingworth, Connecticut, displayed in 1999, holds the record as the largest Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center history. Since 2007, after the trees have been taken down, they have been turned into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.
Photos:
A 100-foot-tall tree from Killingworth, Connecticut, displayed in 1999, holds the record as the largest Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center history. Since 2007, after the trees have been taken down, they have been turned into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
New York state has contributed the most trees, 34 altogether, while the New York town of Suffern has contributed five trees, the most of any town or city.
Photos:
New York state has contributed the most trees, 34 altogether, while the New York town of Suffern has contributed five trees, the most of any town or city.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Angie and Graig Eichler of Oneonta, New York, donated this year&#39;s 94-foot-tall Norway Spruce from their backyard.
Photos:
Angie and Graig Eichler of Oneonta, New York, donated this year's 94-foot-tall Norway Spruce from their backyard.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
christmas tree coverchristmas tree onechristmas tree twochristmas tree threechristmas tree four achristmas tree five

(CNN)The Thanksgiving feasts are over, the seasonal sales have begun, and a 94-foot Norway spruce from upstate New York is the 84th annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit during the 84th annual lighting ceremony.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit during the 84th annual lighting ceremony.
The lighting ceremony took place on the evening of Wednesday, November 30, at Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan. It will be on display through January 7, 2017.
    Tree owners typically must apply for their tree to become the Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree, an annual tradition dating back to 1931, when workers building Rockefeller Center erected the first tree.
    This year&#39;s tree was delivered to Rockefeller Center Plaza on November 12.
    This year's tree was delivered to Rockefeller Center Plaza on November 12.
    The official Rockefeller Christmas spectacular started in 1933, after Rockefeller Plaza opened. The winner is usually an older Norway Spruce that's at least 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter. Some 34 trees have come from New York state.
    Angie and Graig Eichler of Oneonta, New York, donated this year's tree, which weighs about 14 tons, from their backyard.
    Read More
    They didn't apply to donate it, however. Instead, Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center's head gardener, knocked on their front door last spring while traveling upstate looking for the perfect 2016 tree.
    The 94-Foot tall Norway Spruce Christmas tree was moved into position.
    The 94-Foot tall Norway Spruce Christmas tree was moved into position.
    "We are thrilled that our tree is this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree," said the Eichlers, in a written statement to CNN. "We love our town and we're so proud that part of Oneonta can be shared with so many people who will see it at Rockefeller Center this holiday season."
    After the holidays are over, the tree will be removed and milled, and its lumber donated to Habitat for Humanity for the 10th year in a row.
    Click through the gallery to learn more about the annual Rockefeller Christmas tree and the annual lighting ceremony.

    CNN's Amy Roberts contributed to this story.