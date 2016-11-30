Story highlights Stan Wawrinka gifted chocolate replica trophy

(CNN) Stan Wawrinka has three grand slam titles to his name but this could be the sweetest trophy he has hoisted yet.

The Swiss tennis star was presented with a delicious looking chocolate replica of the US Open trophy he won in September as he attended a promotional event for next year's Geneva Open Wednesday.

Switzerland is renowned for its chocolate making expertise and is home to renowned confectionery companies such as Lindt -- which sponsors Wawrinka's pal and fellow Swiss Roger Federer -- and Laderach.

Wawrinka won the 2016 Geneva Open back in May, his first title on home soil, when he defeated Marin Cilic in the final.

Une réplique du trophée de l'US Open en chocolat. Tel a été le cadeau des organisateurs du Geneva Open pour Stan #Wawrinka pic.twitter.com/rkf270m7vR — Arnaud Cerutti (@arnaud_cerutti) 30 November 2016

But the world No. 4 had to settle for a more conventional trinket and check for 88,900 Euro ($94,175) that day.

