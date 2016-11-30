CNN Student News - December 1, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

December 1, 2016

Questions answered on our show this Thursday: Why are U.S. Marines participating in military exercises with Norwegian troops near a Russian border? What amount of student loan debt will the U.S. government pay for in the coming years? And why will Senate Republicans require the votes of some Democrats to overcome potential filibusters in the next U.S. Congress?

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More