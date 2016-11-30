Story highlights Aubameyang vs. Bolt: Who wins?

Dortmund star has run 30m in 3.7 seconds.

(CNN) Usain Bolt has fended off many challengers, but how would he do against lightning fast football star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

In 2013, Borussia Dortmund's Gabon international clocked 3.7 seconds in a 30-meter training run -- eight hundredths of a second faster than Bolt over the same distance during the Jamaican's Berlin 100m world record sprint seven years ago.

And now Aubameyang has thrown down the gauntlet to Bolt.

"I'm waiting for you man," Aubameyang exclusively told CNN, challenging the nine-time Olympic gold medalist to a 30m showdown. "I hope to see you one day, and let's do this challenge!"

Aubameyang's acceleration has already helped him score 13 goals in 11 league appearances this season -- putting him in pole position in the race for the European golden shoe

"It's no joke"—Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed Usain Bolt is coming to train with the #Bundesliga side ⚡ pic.twitter.com/iY9XS5SCBC — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) November 14, 2016