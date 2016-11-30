Putin: Trump agrees US-Russia relations 'must be straightened out'

Story highlights Donald Trump's relationship to Vladimir Putin has been scrutinized throughout the US election

The Russian President said Wednesday, "Russian-US relations have substantially degraded"

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he had recently spoken to President-elect Donald Trump and that their "opinions coincided" that the relationship between the two nations had to be "straightened out."

In a speech at a foreign policy conference in Moscow, Putin said "during my recent telephone conversation with Mr. Donald Trump, our opinions coincided that the current, unsatisfactory state of Russia-US relations, undoubtedly must be straightened out. As I already have said, our country is prepared to go down our part of that road."

"In the past few years, unfortunately, we know this, Russian-US relations have substantially degraded. But this is not our fault," Putin said.

Putin's remarks are similar to what he said recently after he and Trump had spoken on the phone following Trump's victory.

CNN has reached out to Trump's transition team for comment and has not yet received a response.

