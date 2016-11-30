Story highlights Steve Mnuchin isn't only set to become Treasury secretary

(CNN) On Monday, the Senate confirmed Steve Mnuchin to become President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary. Mnuchin is not only a former hedge fund manager and banker -- he's also credited as the producer on more than 30 movies.

So what kind of economy would Mnuchin be inheriting as the head of the Treasury? What are his plans for the US economy? We thought it'd be most appropriate to explain it in GIFs from some of his films.

The back story

First of all, the Federal Reserve's interest rate went up at the end of 2016. That means credit card and mortgage rates would go with it. Like a punch to the gut and/or the face.

The unemployment rate in January was 4.8%. It hovered between 4.7% and 5% in 2016.