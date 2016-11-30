Story highlights Liberals have a wish list of things for Obama, including pardons for Edward Snowden and Hillary Clinton

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to undo President Barack Obama's legacy once he takes office on January 20, 2017. However, with just over a month left before Obama leaves the White House, liberals are putting in some last minute requests for the outgoing commander-in-chief.

While many of Obama's critics have highlighted the use of executive orders as an overreach, many of his supporters on the left are urging him to use his final days in office to take action.

Pardon Edward Snowden

Various famous faces have publicly called on the President to pardon NSA leaker Edward Snowden, including actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Daniel Radcliffe, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and business magnate and political activist George Soros.

Pardon 750,000 undocumented young people