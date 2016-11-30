Mike Pence's key role in building Team Trump

Story highlights A Mike Pence aide said Tuesday Donald Trump and the incoming VP consult on all Cabinet picks

Pence took over Trump transition planning from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's incoming administration is increasingly becoming Mike Pence's dream team.

Trump's decision to tap Seema Verma -- Pence's own Medicaid policy consultant in the Indiana governor's office -- to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provided the clearest evidence yet of the prominence Pence and his conservative allies will have in Trump's Washington.

Trump's choices so far have reflected Pence's politics -- potentially proving helpful on Capitol Hill, where the Indiana governor and former House Republican leader has long been expected to help Trump most. Pence's devotion to conservative principles -- and his relationships with powerful groups, including the Heritage Foundation -- have allowed him to help Trump navigate a Washington terrain that is unfamiliar to the billionaire business mogul who just ran his first campaign for any office.

By elevating Verma, Pence is poised to play a direct role in what could be the biggest domestic policy battle of Trump's first year in office: the future of Obamacare -- and any Republican efforts to replace it.

A top Pence aide said Tuesday that Trump and Pence consult on all Cabinet picks -- Pence even got a close friend, Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) into the mix for Treasury secretary, though that nod ultimately went to Steven Mnuchin -- and that they communicate throughout the transition.

