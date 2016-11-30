Bipartisanship lives! House passes cancer research bill

(CNN) In a rare bipartisan vote the House of Representatives approved legislation boosting federal research efforts to combat cancer and other diseases, including $1.8 billion in funding for Vice President Joe Biden's "cancer moonshot" initiative.

The "21st Century Cures Act" passed 392-26.

"It's personal -- people have family members with Alzheimer's, people have family members who died of breast cancer. They see children with these awful diseases. This is the answer," Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton, the author of the bill, told reporters on Wednesday.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette, who partnered with Upton, stressed the overwhelming margin of the vote.

"We have strong majorities from Democrats and Republicans in the House," she said, noting that although a couple of senators raised concerns with a few provisions she expected it to pass early next week when it comes up for a vote in the upper chamber.

