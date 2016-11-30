Democrats vote Wednesday on Pelosi

Story highlights Tim Ryan is challenging Nancy Pelosi for her post as House Minority Leader

(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who has run the House Democratic caucus for the last 14 years, is expected to remain the top elected leader, but she's fending off a challenge from Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who says Democrats failed to connect to people who backed Donald Trump and it's time to shakeup the leadership.

"I think I could make a big difference pulling those Trump voters back because those are the voters who voted for me," Ryan told reporters on Tuesday evening.

House Democrats will vote in a secret ballot contest on Wednesday morning. Although there has been some grumbling in recent years about the refusal of top House Democratic leaders, who are mostly in their 70's, to provide chances for newer members, this race features Ryan taking those grievances public.

Both Ryan and Pelosi have been calling, emailing and meeting their colleagues to make their pitches on why they should lead a demoralized caucus, which is still searching for a strategy for dealing with President-elect Trump and a strengthened Republican-led Congress next year.

Ryan, 43, maintains that Pelosi, a California Democrat who is 76, has limited appeal in the heartland and other working-class areas where Democrats lost badly this fall.

