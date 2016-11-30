Elizabeth Warren slams Trump's Treasury pick

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's been an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump, slammed him for saying he's "for the American people" before he selected Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, to be treasury secretary in his administration.
"He promised that he was going to run this government for the American people and not for Wall Street. And what he's just done is he's just put a Wall Streeter in charge of the Treasury," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360."
The Massachusetts senator said Mnuchin took advantage of the 2008 recession for his own benefit after he "bought a bank that made its fortune by squeezing people hard on foreclosure."
"That's the person who's going to be the chief economic officer of the United States," she said. "I mean, Donald Trump is the one who said one thing during the campaign and now has reversed that by 180 degrees with what he is doing."
And when asked if she would work with the Trump administration, Warren said: "It depends."
"If Donald Trump wants to run an administration based on bigotry and he wants to follow through on trickle down economics ... then I can't help on that. Those are not the things that I stand for and I think those are not the things that Democrats stand for," she said.
Mnuchin told CNBC Tuesday that as secretary of the treasury, tax reform would be his top priority, promising the largest tax overhaul since the Reagan administration. As a Cabinet appointee, Mnuchin's nomination requires Senate confirmation.