Petraeus will have to notify his probation officer if Trump taps him as secretary of state

Story highlights Petraeus is on probation for two years

He needs to notify his probation officer of all his moves

Washington (CNN) If President-elect Donald Trump taps former Gen. David Petraeus to be his secretary of state, Petraeus has three days to notify his parole officer about his new job. He also needs to tell the probation officer before he leaves North Carolina -- and his work travel would have to be approved by his parole officer, too.

Petraeus, once a widely celebrated military leader who oversaw operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, was sentenced on April 23, 2015, to serve two years of probation and pay a $100,000 fine for sharing classified information with his biographer and lover, Paula Broadwell.

"The defendant shall not leave the Western District of North Carolina without the permission of the Court or probation officer. Travel allowed for work as approved by U.S. probation office," the document also said.

Read More