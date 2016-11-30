Petraeus will have to notify his probation officer if Trump taps him as secretary of state

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)If President-elect Donald Trump taps former Gen. David Petraeus to be his secretary of state, Petraeus has three days to notify his parole officer about his new job. He also needs to tell the probation officer before he leaves North Carolina -- and his work travel would have to be approved by his parole officer, too.
Petraeus, once a widely celebrated military leader who oversaw operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, was sentenced on April 23, 2015, to serve two years of probation and pay a $100,000 fine for sharing classified information with his biographer and lover, Paula Broadwell.
"The defendant shall notify the probation officer within 72 hours of any change in residence or employment," read a court judgment, which was reported first by USA Today.
"The defendant shall not leave the Western District of North Carolina without the permission of the Court or probation officer. Travel allowed for work as approved by U.S. probation office," the document also said.
Additionally, if Petraeus were to become secretary of state, he would be subject to warrantless searches by his probation officer -- including the possibility of searching a work device such as a laptop or a phone.
"The defendant shall submit his person, residence, office, vehicle and/or any computer system including computer data storage media, or any electronic device capable of storing, retrieving, and/or accessing data to which they have access or control, to a search, from time to time, conducted by any US Probation Officer and such other law enforcement personnel as the probation officer may deem advisable, without a warrant," the document read.
Trump met with Petraeus to talk about the position on Monday, tweeting about the meeting immediately afterward, saying he "was very impressed" with the retired general.
Other names being floated for the position include 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former US ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton.