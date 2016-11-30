Story highlights Donald Trump spent his introduction of Mike Pence ricocheting from topic to topic

The Vice President-elect now is heading up Trump's transition efforts

Washington (CNN) Despite Vice President-elect Mike Pence's influential post shaping Donald Trump's incoming administration, political observers don't have to reach that far back to see moments where the Republican ticket's two members were less in sync, including the Indiana governor's 2016 campaign debut.

Saturday, July 16, was Pence's big introduction to the nation as the man who would be just one heartbeat from taking control of the White House.

But when Trump took the stage, he talked for almost 30 minutes, on topics including the terror attack in Nice, France, fighting ISIS, trashing the #NeverTrump opposition and more.

As a national audience watched, Trump ricocheted from topic to topic, only briefly mentioning his running mate, almost as an afterthought at times.

