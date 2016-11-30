Story highlights College student Michael Banerian was selected to cast an Electoral College vote for Michigan

He said he has received a torrent of abuse urging him to change his vote

Banerian: "I've had people talk about putting a bullet in the back of my mouth"

(CNN) A college student from Michigan said Wednesday that he has received death threats after being chosen to cast an Electoral College vote for his state in December.

Although the presidential election was won by Donald Trump on November 8, it's not official until December 19, when all 538 members of the Electoral College will come together to cast their votes.

Michael Banerian, the youth vice-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, will be one of his state's 16 electors. The honor of being selected, a role typically bestowed to recognize a person's service and dedication to their political party, has come at a price, Banerian told CNN's Brianna Keilar .

"Obviously, this election cycle was pretty divisive. Unfortunately it's bled over into the weeks following the election and I have been inundated with death threats, death wishes, generally angry messages trying to get me to change my vote to Hillary Clinton or another person, and unfortunately, it's gotten a little out of control." Banerian said.

Banerian said he has been threatened with violence.

