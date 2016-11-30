Was it a bait and switch? Trump goes full Republican

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Trump's Cabinet picks hew closely to what GOP has long advocated

In campaign, Trump promised he would take positions all along political spectrum, he says

(CNN) Was it a bait and switch?

Throughout the Republican primaries, Donald Trump carved out stances that broke with longtime GOP orthodoxy. As a businessman who sometimes expressed support for Democrats and for positions favored by liberals in his home state of New York, Trump promised he would be an unconventional president capable of taking positions all along the political spectrum.

But since he was elected President, Trump has named Cabinet members who hew closely to what Republicans have advocated for decades. In fact, it's starting to look a lot like Christmas for the Republican Party.

For all the talk about how Trump would defy the Republican Party and challenge the status quo, his Cabinet picks have been remarkably consistent -- and conservative. It should have become clear when Trump announced that Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a staunch right-wing conservative who has been a strong opponent of abortion rights as well as LGBT rights, also skeptical of climate change and a champion of creationism, would take over the transition from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The recent announcement that US Rep. Tom Price, an ardent opponent of Obamacare, will head the Department of Health and Human Services is just one more piece of evidence that Trump will govern with a rightward team of conservatives surrounding him. Trump apparently is aiming to build a new Republican coalition that combines blue-collar workers with the rest of the existing conservative establishment.

