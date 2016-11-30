I take it back about Jill Stein

Story highlights Sally Kohn: Jill Stein likely woke up feeling guilty on November 9

(CNN) I first want to take back every nasty thing I've ever said -- or mostly, just privately thought -- about Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for President. I still think she is a blasphemous powder keg of progressive self-immolation. But at this exact moment I love her so much I could marry her (if President Donald Trump still allows that in two months).

But what Stein has done is not only attempt to rehabilitate her image, but rehabilitate a sense of hope at a particularly desperate and dark moment for more than half the country.

According to the popular vote tally, which shows that more than half of the country voted for Hillary Clinton and against hate mongering, misogyny and xenophobia, most of the nation has been in a state of depressive shock. Even for those of us who are all too aware that racism isn't dead, that sexism is still a thing and that in our culture, celebrity beats substance and anger beats hope, the election result was still a stunning blow.

If half of American voters are anything like me, then they have been feeling hopeless and bereft ever since Clinton conceded. And if they are anything like me, they were really friggin' furious at Stein on November 9. After all, it's one thing to run an insurgent third-party candidacy that has no chance of winning but still serves to highlight the deep flaws within the major parties and our political system in general. But it's entirely something else to continue such a campaign in a clearly close election in which one candidate's awfulness is unprecedented.

