The case for continued US-Cuba engagement

By Alana Tummino

Updated 4:59 PM ET, Wed November 30, 2016

Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana, Cuba. Castro died at age 90 on November 25, 2016, Cuban state media reported. Click through to see more photos from the life of the controversial Cuban leader who ruled for nearly half a century:
A portrait of Castro in New York in 1955. He was in exile after being released as part of a general amnesty for political prisoners in Cuba. Two years earlier, he and about 150 others staged an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the regime of Fulgencio Batista.
Castro with Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during the early days of their guerrilla campaign in Cuba&#39;s Sierra Maestra mountains. Guevara, Castro and Castro&#39;s brother Raul organized a group of Cuban exiles that returned to Cuba in December 1956 and waged a guerrilla war against government troops.
Castro and his revolutionaries hold up their rifles in January 1959 after overthrowing Batista.
Crowds cheer Castro on his victorious march into Havana in 1959.
Surrounded by rebels who came with him from the mountains, Castro gives an all-night speech.
Castro, left, became Cuba&#39;s prime minister in February 1959. His brother Raul, right, was commander in chief of the armed forces.
During a visit to New York in 1959, Fidel Castro spends time with a group of children.
American talk-show host Ed Sullivan interviews Castro on a taped segment in 1959.
Castro shakes hands with US Vice President Richard Nixon during a reception in Washington in 1959.
Castro addresses the UN General Assembly in September 1960.
Castro jumps from a tank in April 1961 as he arrives at Giron, Cuba, near the Bay of Pigs. That month, a group of about 1,300 Cuban exiles, armed with US weapons, made an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Castro.
Castro announces general mobilization after the announcement of the Cuban blockade by President John F Kennedy in October 1962.
Castro raises arms with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during a four-week visit to Moscow in May 1963.
Castro in July 1964.
Castro plays baseball in 1964.
Castro addresses thousands of Cubans in Havana in 1968.
In 1977, Castro uses a map as he describes the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion to ABC correspondent Barbara Walters.
Iraq&#39;s Saddam Hussein, center, with the Castro brothers during a visit to Cuba in January 1979.
Castro greets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana in April 1989.
Castro visits Paris in March 1995.
Castro meets with Pope John Paul II on an airport tarmac in Havana in January 1998. It was the first papal visit to Cuba.
Castro puts his arm around South African President Nelson Mandela in May 1998 with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, left, and Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. They were in Geneva, Switzerland, for a conference of the World Trade Organization.
Castro welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba in December 2000. Putin was the first Russian President to visit Cuba since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Castro is helped by aides after he appeared to faint while giving a speech in Cotorro, Cuba, in June 2001. He returned to the podium less than 10 minutes later to assure the audience he was fine and that he just needed to get some sleep.
In July 2001, Castro talks with Elian Gonzalez, the young boy who was the focus of a bitter international custody dispute a couple of years earlier.
Castro and former US President Jimmy Carter listen to the US national anthem after Carter arrived in Havana for a visit in May 2002.
Castro at the May Day commemoration of Revolution Square in Havana in 2004. He held tightly to his belief in a socialist economic model and one-party Communist rule, even after the Soviet Union&#39;s end and most of the rest of the world concluded state socialism was an idea whose time had passed.
Castro, left, and his brother Raul attend a session of the Cuban parliament in July 2004.
Castro speaks in Havana in February 2006.
Castro in Havana in September 2002. Several surgeries forced him to relinquish his duties temporarily to younger brother Raul in July 2006.
In footage from state-owned Cuban television, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits an ailing Castro in September 2006. That July, it was announced that Castro was undergoing intestinal surgery. Castro resigned as President in February 2008, and his brother Raul took over permanently.
Castro smiles before delivering a speech in Havana in September 2010. He had remained mostly out of sight after falling ill in 2006 but returned to the public light that year.
Pope Benedict XVI meets with Castro in Havana in March 2012.
In this picture provided by CubaDebate, Castro talks to Randy Perdomo, president of Cuba&#39;s University Students Federation, during a February meeting in Havana.
Castro visits with 19 cheese masters on Friday, July 3, 2015, in a rare trip outside his Havana home.
Leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, left, visits with Fidel Castro during a meeting at Castro&#39;s home on February 14, 2016.
Story highlights

  • Alana Tummino: Fidel Castro's death is deeply personal -- both for Cuban exiles in the US and for Cubans on the island
  • With Castro's passing, I hope that we see continued dialogue and engagement between our two countries, she says

Alana Tummino is head of the AS/COA Cuba Working Group and senior director of policy at Americas Society/Council of the Americas. She is also a senior editor of Americas Quarterly magazine. The views expressed are the author's own.

(CNN)Fidel Castro's passing marks the end of an era that divided and separated the Cuban people. His death is deeply personal -- both for Cuban exiles in the United States and for Cubans on the island. Supporting policies that promote continued engagement between the United States and Cuba becomes even more important now.

True, Castro has not formally been at Cuba's helm for a decade. But his ever-present influence was felt through public appearances, grand speeches and in the landmark moments of Cuban politics, even attending Cuba's Communist Party Congress deliberations as recently as April. And his presence is physically all around you walking the streets of Havana. From signs and billboards, to painted slogans on the sides of concrete walls and buildings.
    Lauded as much for his country's social gains in education and health as demonized for his human rights record and his tight grip on freedom of expression, the reactions to Castro's death mirrored these divergent views: tears and mourning from some on one side of the Florida Straits, and celebratory parades on the other.
    Alana Tummino
    Alana Tummino
    For others, in practical terms, Castro's passing means life goes on as usual. Speaking with a friend and small-business owner from Havana the morning the news broke, she told me that her world is unchanged in Cuba, but that "we now have much more fear from what's to come when the new president of the United States takes power than from the passing of Fidel."
    And for many of us who have been traveling to the island often in the past few years, attention is now turned to two focal points: the incoming US administration's policymaking toward Cuba, and Castro's brother Raúl Castro.
    Raúl took the reins of power from an ailing Fidel in 2006, and formally assumed the presidency in 2008. He launched an ambitious economic reform agenda to save an ailing economy, changing the way the traditional socialist economy was run. Implementation of many reforms has been slow, but the country would have to open more to the international economy for foreign investment, would allow for greater private sector activity in a number of categories, and would begin a process of decentralizing key sectors such as agriculture.
    Couple this with the numerous rounds of reform and regulatory changes from the United States that significantly opened up travel, remittances, business activity, and the re-establishment of diplomatic relations in Havana and Washington, and we've entered a new and historic era of bilateral relations.
    Raúl Castro is scheduled to step down from the presidency in 2018, in a gradual transition of power that will mean no Castro brother at the helm for the first time in 59 years. And it appears the country will continue to orient itself in this reform vein. Sluggish GDP growth and a struggling economy means the country cannot turn its back on its need for opening its economy and trying to attract greater investment.
    In the country's latest "Portfolio of Investment Opportunities," released in November, there was a wish list of 395 projects totaling $9.5 billion of foreign investment. The money has been slow to trickle in, due to a range of less-than-ideal investment terms. But in our many trips to the island it is clear that companies from around the world are looking to invest in Cuba before restrictions are fully lifted from the United States. A range of international leaders have tried to exploit that advantage throughout the years with growing political and commercial ties between Russia, China, and European and Latin American countries.
    And across the Florida Straits, I believe that the incoming administration has an opportunity to continue the process of normalization with Cuba at a unique and critical time.
    Turning back travel, remittances, greater support for the Cuban people, and commercial engagement will hurt the very people who sanctions aim to support. Limiting the flow of remittances, which support families and entrepreneurs, and ending the ability of US travelers to visit the island and stay in privately rented homes and eat in "paladares" would dramatically alter the economic agency many Cubans now have from this new opening. From a commercial perspective, US companies will be on the sidelines as the rest of the world enters the market. It would also put the United States in a difficult position in promoting human rights and solving outstanding issues, such as the resolution of claims if we no longer have a formal diplomatic channel to do so. And it would once again alienate the United States geopolitically, especially in our policymaking in Latin America.
    A majority of Cuban-Americans in the United States support the process of US-Cuba normalization and 97% of Cubans on the island think normalization between the two nations is good for Cuba.
    It is not often we can say we are at a historic crossroads, and yet the decisions of the next months will have a profound impact on so many people's lives. With Castro's passing, I hope that we see continued dialogue and engagement between our two countries that best serves the interests of the people on both sides of the Florida Straits.