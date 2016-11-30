Story highlights 20,000 people displaced from eastern Aleppo, UN says

France warns of 'biggest massacre' since World War Two

(CNN) The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on the dire humanitarian situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, which a UN official described as a "descent into hell."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called for the meeting on Tuesday. He told Reuters that Syria's brutal civil war, which was raged for almost six years, would not be resolved with one of the "biggest massacres on a civilian population since Word War Two."

Syrians flee from eastern Aleppo, lining up to get onto government buses on Tuesday.

"This (Security Council) meeting would have to find a way to deal with the humanitarian situation and see how we can get aid in. We have to find a way," Ayrault said.

Around 20,000 people have fled the violence in eastern Aleppo in recent days, UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien told CNN on Tuesday night.

Regime forces entered the territory by ground on Saturday in an operation to wrest control of the area from rebels, who have ruled there for more than four years.

