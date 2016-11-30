Story highlights
(CNN)The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on the dire humanitarian situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, which a UN official described as a "descent into hell."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called for the meeting on Tuesday. He told Reuters that Syria's brutal civil war, which was raged for almost six years, would not be resolved with one of the "biggest massacres on a civilian population since Word War Two."
"This (Security Council) meeting would have to find a way to deal with the humanitarian situation and see how we can get aid in. We have to find a way," Ayrault said.
Around 20,000 people have fled the violence in eastern Aleppo in recent days, UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien told CNN on Tuesday night.
Regime forces entered the territory by ground on Saturday in an operation to wrest control of the area from rebels, who have ruled there for more than four years.
But around 200,000 people remain in eastern Aleppo without sufficient food, clean water, fuel and medical supplies.
Regime forces continue to pound neighborhoods with airstrikes, sending civilians fleeing, many into government-controlled western Aleppo.
International calls are now growing louder for a political solution to finally end the brutal war, as the military response appears to have changed little.
Russia has carried out airstrikes in support of Syria's regime, led by President Bashar al-Assad, since September 2015, and is widely blamed for the immense destruction in Aleppo.
Government forces and armed paramilitary groups loyal to Assad began a renewed push toward eastern Aleppo on November 15, as regime warplanes continued to pound the area to flush out rebels and civilians.
They have made rapid territorial gains since entering eastern Aleppo on the ground Saturday, taking a huge portion of the northeast. Russian media on Monday cited its defense ministry, saying 40% of the east was now in regime hands, however CNN sources put the figure at just over 20%. Their gains drive a wedge through the zone and splits it into two sections.