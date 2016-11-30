Breaking News

The president's diet and what it says about America

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

George Washington, the first US president, had simple eating habits. He enjoyed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mountvernon.org/digital-encyclopedia/article/hoecakes-and-honey/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;nuts, fish&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mountvernon.org/digital-encyclopedia/article/madeira/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Madeira wine&lt;/a&gt;, according to his Mount Vernon estate. For breakfast, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mountvernon.org/recipes/hoecakes/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Washington ate hoecakes&lt;/a&gt;, covered with butter and honey, and drank hot tea.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
George Washington, the first US president, had simple eating habits. He enjoyed nuts, fish and Madeira wine, according to his Mount Vernon estate. For breakfast, Washington ate hoecakes, covered with butter and honey, and drank hot tea.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Thomas Jefferson, the third president, developed a taste for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/treasures/tri019.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;French cuisine&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/treasures/tri034.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;vanilla ice cream&lt;/a&gt; and grew a vast &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.monticello.org/site/house-and-gardens/jefferson-scientist-and-gardener&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;vegetable garden&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Thomas Jefferson, the third president, developed a taste for French cuisine and vanilla ice cream and grew a vast vegetable garden.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
The 11th president, James Polk, was known to be a very finicky eater. Instead of the &quot;fancy food&quot; served at the White House, he preferred turnip greens and cornbread, said William Seale, historian and journal editor for the White House Historical Association.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
The 11th president, James Polk, was known to be a very finicky eater. Instead of the "fancy food" served at the White House, he preferred turnip greens and cornbread, said William Seale, historian and journal editor for the White House Historical Association.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, liked to eat &quot;apples and hot coffee&quot; and didn&#39;t demand much in a meal, according to historians. He enjoyed &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nps.gov/museum/exhibits/liho/printVersion.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;oysters, venison, and corned beef and cabbage&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, liked to eat "apples and hot coffee" and didn't demand much in a meal, according to historians. He enjoyed oysters, venison, and corned beef and cabbage.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Eighteenth president Ulysses S. Grant enjoyed coffee and was fond of rice pudding, according to the 2010 book &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.com/books?id=4qkiBQAAQBAJ&amp;pg=PT200&amp;lpg=PT200&amp;dq=united+cakes+of+america+ulysses+s+grant&amp;source=bl&amp;ots=hLEf5K11MM&amp;sig=CJBvXVOlbUna7QD7zXyAV4I90j8&amp;hl=en&amp;sa=X&amp;ved=0ahUKEwj81qTE78vQAhUK7yYKHWfYCd4Q6AEIITAB#v=onepage&amp;q=united%20cakes%20of%20america%20ulysses%20s%20grant&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;United Cakes of America&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Eighteenth president Ulysses S. Grant enjoyed coffee and was fond of rice pudding, according to the 2010 book "United Cakes of America."
Hide Caption
5 of 18
James Garfield, the 20th president, enjoyed an occasional bowl of squirrel soup, according to a 2014 report in &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/which-president-loved-squirrel-soupnew-white-house-visitor-center-tells-all/2014/09/09/82fc3fe4-376c-11e4-8601-97ba88884ffd_story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Washington Post&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
James Garfield, the 20th president, enjoyed an occasional bowl of squirrel soup, according to a 2014 report in The Washington Post.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president, enjoyed hot dogs, fruit cake and toasted cheese, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://fdrlibrary.org/fdr-facts&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FDR Presidential Library and Museum&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president, enjoyed hot dogs, fruit cake and toasted cheese, according to the FDR Presidential Library and Museum.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Thirty-third president Harry Truman once wrote in a document, housed at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.trumanlibrary.org/whistlestop/trumanfile/foodprefs.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Harry S. Truman Library and Museum&lt;/a&gt;, that he liked well-done steaks.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Thirty-third president Harry Truman once wrote in a document, housed at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, that he liked well-done steaks.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Dwight Eisenhower, the 34th president, switched to a health-conscious &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.harvard.edu/newsletter_article/Heart_Beat_On_the_links_to_recovery&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;low-fat diet&lt;/a&gt; after suffering a heart attack in 1955.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Dwight Eisenhower, the 34th president, switched to a health-conscious low-fat diet after suffering a heart attack in 1955.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
John F. Kennedy, the 35th president, was particularly fond of soup, especially New England fish chowder, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.jfklibrary.org/Research/Research-Aids/Ready-Reference/JFK-Fast-Facts/Favorite-Foods.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
John F. Kennedy, the 35th president, was particularly fond of soup, especially New England fish chowder, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Thirty-seventh president Richard Nixon usually ate a breakfast of cottage cheese garnished with ketchup, fresh fruit, wheat germ and coffee, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nixonlibrary.gov/forkids/trivia.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Thirty-seventh president Richard Nixon usually ate a breakfast of cottage cheese garnished with ketchup, fresh fruit, wheat germ and coffee, according to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Gerald Ford, the 38th president, enjoyed pot roast and red cabbage with butter pecan ice cream for dessert, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/grf/grffacts.asp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Gerald Ford, the 38th president, enjoyed pot roast and red cabbage with butter pecan ice cream for dessert, according to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, at left with Bill Clinton, munched on jelly beans to quit smoking and quickly fell in love with the candy, often keeping a stash nearby in the White House, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://reaganlibrary.archives.gov/archives/reference/jellybellies.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, at left with Bill Clinton, munched on jelly beans to quit smoking and quickly fell in love with the candy, often keeping a stash nearby in the White House, according to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president, called pork rinds one of his favorite snack foods, according to a 1989 article in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://articles.chicagotribune.com/1989-05-11/entertainment/8904110763_1_pork-rinds-rudolph-foods-snack-food-association&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chicago Tribune&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president, called pork rinds one of his favorite snack foods, according to a 1989 article in the Chicago Tribune.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, was known to enjoy fast food so much that his unhealthy eating habits were parodied on &quot;Saturday Night Life,&quot; but now &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/HEALTH/08/18/bill.clinton.diet.vegan/&quot;&gt;he considers himself a vegan&lt;/a&gt;. He says he is healthier than ever.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, was known to enjoy fast food so much that his unhealthy eating habits were parodied on "Saturday Night Life," but now he considers himself a vegan. He says he is healthier than ever.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
George W. Bush, the 43rd president, choked while &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2002/ALLPOLITICS/01/13/bush.fainting/&quot;&gt;eating a pretzel&lt;/a&gt; and watching a football game on television in 2002.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
George W. Bush, the 43rd president, choked while eating a pretzel and watching a football game on television in 2002.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Barack Obama, the 44th president, said during the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzIc2RN9OvY&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2015 kids&#39; state dinner&lt;/a&gt; that his favorite vegetable is broccoli. During the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEfYvI8mB4c&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2014 dinner&lt;/a&gt;, he revealed that his weakness is chips and guacamole: &quot;I lose my mind.&quot;
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
Barack Obama, the 44th president, said during the 2015 kids' state dinner that his favorite vegetable is broccoli. During the 2014 dinner, he revealed that his weakness is chips and guacamole: "I lose my mind."
Hide Caption
17 of 18
President-elect Donald Trump has been known to enjoy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/02/politics/donald-trump-eats-kfc-knife-fork/&quot;&gt;Kentucky Fried Chicken&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/18/politics/donald-trump-fast-food-love/&quot;&gt;McDonald&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; and the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/05/politics/donald-trump-taco-bowl-cinco-de-mayo/index.html&quot;&gt;taco bowls&lt;/a&gt; that are whipped up in Trump Tower&#39;s kitchen.
Photos: Farm to fast food: What American presidents ate over the years
President-elect Donald Trump has been known to enjoy Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's and the taco bowls that are whipped up in Trump Tower's kitchen.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01.washington.president03.thomas.jefferson.president11.James Knox Polk .president16.abraham.lincoln.president18.Ulysses Simpson Grant.president20.James Abram Garfield.president09 presidents hat 041207 president hobbies RESTRICTEDpromise1 eisenhower01 Life jfk wedding0912presidents golf 0706 president airports11 bill clintongeorge hw bush 201331 bill clinton02 politicians eatingobama coffeedonald trump on plane

Story highlights

  • President-elect Donald Trump seems to favor fast food
  • Which other commanders in chief had unhealthy eating habits?
  • Presidents' diets tend to mirror national trends, experts say

How do US presidents stay fit and active? Here are presidents' favorite workouts, from horses to Hooverball, from bowling to basketball.

(CNN)Thomas Jefferson may have been America's first foodie. The Founding Father developed a taste for French cuisine, grew a vast vegetable garden and cherished a farm-to-table diet.

Abraham Lincoln was more of a modest eater. According to historians, the 16th president "liked apples and hot coffee," and didn't demand much in a meal.
On the other hand, Ronald Reagan was known for his sweet tooth. The country's 40th president munched on jelly beans to quit smoking and quickly fell in love with the candy, often keeping a stash nearby in the White House.
    Now, it seems that a fast food connoisseur will enter the White House.
    From a block of cheese to KFC, a taste of presidential eating habits
    From a block of cheese to KFC, a taste of presidential eating habits
    Content by Healthgrades

    How to host a healthy holiday meal

    Nutrition tips to improve your sleep

    Diabetes and alcohol: Tips for drinking

    Read More
    President-elect Donald Trump has been known to favor Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's and the taco bowls that are whipped up in Trump Tower's kitchen.
    "But he's not the first one to like McDonald's and Burger King and occasionally that wonderful Popeyes chicken," said William Seale, a historian and journal editor with the White House Historical Association.
    From horses to Hooverball: How presidents stay fit
    How presidents stay fit
    "Fast food makes its way through the doors of the White House. From time to time, presidents or even guests will order a Big Mac or the like, and the Secret Service will go pick it up," Seale said. "The Carter children did that and George W. Bush, too."
    Bill Clinton also was known to enjoy items on the McDonald's menu, so much so that his eating habits were parodied on Saturday Night Live.
    After all, the eating habits of American presidents seem to mirror the ever-evolving diets of the American people, said Suzy Evans, a Newport Beach, California-based literary agent, historian and author of the forthcoming children's book "Abraham Lincoln's Lunch."
    "Presidential culinary history might seem insignificant or even trivial," Evans said. "But if you look closely enough, it can teach us much about American social, cultural and political history and the rich and venerable history of dining, diplomacy and the American presidency."

    The president who just wanted cornbread

    When it comes to America's interest in food, there was an infatuation with European cuisine in the late 1700s and early 1800s. That seemed to shift around the late 1800s -- a change that was reflected in James Polk's food preferences. He was the 11th president of the United States.
    "President Polk was a very finicky eater, and he didn't like the fancy food that came up from the White House kitchen," Seale said. "He wrote of a banquet repast in his diary, 'I saw the food and I couldn't tell what it was. It must have been French' ... Instead, he asked for turnip greens and cornbread."
    The President Taft diet: Learning from America&#39;s heaviest leaders
    The President Taft diet: Learning from America's heaviest leaders
    Before about 1950, nearly all presidents thrived on natural food from the farm, Seale said. Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman preferred such dishes as turnips, string beans, beets and other farm products, prepared in the simplest ways.
    "The Roosevelts used to send things from their Hyde Park vegetable garden down to the White House," Seale said.
    "They drank pure whole milk, meats and other products from their Hudson River farm," he said. "The coming of restaurants and specialist chefs changed that in the sense that creative and even exotic dishes teased the public interest. Plain roast beef became buried in sauces. Especially during the Kennedy administration did international cooking, particularly French, take over the White House kitchens."
    In the late 1800s, large meals and increasingly sedentary lifestyles had become the norm for wealthier Americans.
    U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    A&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; study &lt;/a&gt;by Duke psychiatrists found John Adams would have been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    John Adams 1797-1801A study by Duke psychiatrists found John Adams would have been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    William Henry Harrison battled with dyspepsia and indigestion. Before he had been in office a month, he caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. On April 4, 1841, he became the first president to die while in office.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    William Henry Harrison, March-April 1841William Henry Harrison battled with dyspepsia and indigestion. Before he had been in office a month, he caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. On April 4, 1841, he became the first president to die while in office.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/gallery/tbt-abraham-lincoln-portraits/&quot;&gt;Abraham Lincoln&lt;/a&gt; is widely thought to have suffered from depression.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Abraham Lincoln, 1860-1865Abraham Lincoln is widely thought to have suffered from depression.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    The&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; study &lt;/a&gt;by Duke psychiatrists found Ulysses S. Grant would have been diagnosed as an alcoholic with social phobias. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Ulysses S. Grant, 1869-1877The study by Duke psychiatrists found Ulysses S. Grant would have been diagnosed as an alcoholic with social phobias.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2007/LIVING/wayoflife/09/28/forgotten.presidents/index.html?eref=yahoo&quot;&gt;Chester Arthur &lt;/a&gt;was diagnosed with Bright&#39;s disease, a fatal kidney condition, after a year in office. He did not seek a second term and died less than two years after leaving office.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Chester Arthur, 1881-1885Chester Arthur was diagnosed with Bright's disease, a fatal kidney condition, after a year in office. He did not seek a second term and died less than two years after leaving office.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Grover Cleveland suffered from obesity and gout and was treated for cancer in his jaw while in office. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;President Cleveland was one of the most compelling stories of concealment in the high office,&quot; said Jerrold Post, professor emeritus of psychiatry, political psychology and international affairs at George Washington University. &quot;He was brushing his teeth one day and found a lump on roof of the mouth. Instead of telling the public, he smuggled his dentist, head and neck surgeon and surgical team onto a pleasure yacht, where they removed the roof of his mouth to get rid of the carcinoma. He emerged a week later complaining of a toothache.&quot;
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Grover Cleveland, 1885-1889 and 1893-1897Grover Cleveland suffered from obesity and gout and was treated for cancer in his jaw while in office.

    "President Cleveland was one of the most compelling stories of concealment in the high office," said Jerrold Post, professor emeritus of psychiatry, political psychology and international affairs at George Washington University. "He was brushing his teeth one day and found a lump on roof of the mouth. Instead of telling the public, he smuggled his dentist, head and neck surgeon and surgical team onto a pleasure yacht, where they removed the roof of his mouth to get rid of the carcinoma. He emerged a week later complaining of a toothache."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/06/opinion/avlon-teddy-roosevelt-100-years/&quot;&gt;Theodore Roosevelt &lt;/a&gt;suffered from asthma and was blind in one eye as the result of a boxing injury in 1905. He was also deaf in one ear. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2006 study &lt;/a&gt;by Duke psychiatrists applied today&#39;s diagnostic criteria to historical records and found Roosevelt would have been diagnosed with bipolar.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1909Theodore Roosevelt suffered from asthma and was blind in one eye as the result of a boxing injury in 1905. He was also deaf in one ear.
    The 2006 study by Duke psychiatrists applied today's diagnostic criteria to historical records and found Roosevelt would have been diagnosed with bipolar.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    Woodrow Wilson had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/28/politics/woodrow-wilson-biography-berg/&quot;&gt;a debilitating stroke in 1919&lt;/a&gt; that left him partially paralyzed while in office. According to Jerrold Post, Wilson had suffered several strokes while he served as president of Princeton but never revealed his medical history to voters.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;While in office, &quot;he suffered a massive stroke, but they concealed it and just said he was under the weather and no one was informed,&quot; Post said.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Woodrow Wilson, 1913-1921Woodrow Wilson had a debilitating stroke in 1919 that left him partially paralyzed while in office. According to Jerrold Post, Wilson had suffered several strokes while he served as president of Princeton but never revealed his medical history to voters.

    While in office, "he suffered a massive stroke, but they concealed it and just said he was under the weather and no one was informed," Post said.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Franklin Delano Roosevelt was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2003/HEALTH/10/31/roosevelt.polio.reut/&quot;&gt;paralyzed in both legs&lt;/a&gt;, likely as a result of polio that struck when he was 39. But it was the cover-up of his advanced heart disease and elevated blood pressure when he ran for his fourth term that historians question. FDR died just a few months after that election. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933-1945Franklin Delano Roosevelt was paralyzed in both legs, likely as a result of polio that struck when he was 39. But it was the cover-up of his advanced heart disease and elevated blood pressure when he ran for his fourth term that historians question. FDR died just a few months after that election.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered from ongoing gastrointestinal problems. He was later diagnosed with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/07/health/crohns-disease-explained/&quot;&gt;Crohn&#39;s disease&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1953-1961Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered from ongoing gastrointestinal problems. He was later diagnosed with Crohn's disease.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    John F. Kennedy &quot;probably had more diseases than any of the other presidents,&quot; said George Annas, chairman of the department of health law, bioethics and human rights at Boston University School of Public Health. Kennedy took office suffering from &lt;a href=&quot;http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=744707&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hypothyroidism, back pain and Addison&#39;s disease &lt;/a&gt;and was on a daily dose of steroids and other drugs.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    John F. Kennedy 1961-1963John F. Kennedy "probably had more diseases than any of the other presidents," said George Annas, chairman of the department of health law, bioethics and human rights at Boston University School of Public Health. Kennedy took office suffering from hypothyroidism, back pain and Addison's disease and was on a daily dose of steroids and other drugs.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Lyndon Johnson had serious heart disease, which he often concealed, during his years in the Senate and White House, and it was his failing health that kept him from running against Nixon in 1968. The&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16462555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; study&lt;/a&gt; by Duke psychiatrists also found that Johnson would have been diagnosed as bipolar.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Lyndon Baines Johnson 1963-1969Lyndon Johnson had serious heart disease, which he often concealed, during his years in the Senate and White House, and it was his failing health that kept him from running against Nixon in 1968. The study by Duke psychiatrists also found that Johnson would have been diagnosed as bipolar.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    Ronald Reagan had a cancerous tumor and two feet of his colon removed in 1985, but it was his diagnosis of Alzheimer&#39;s following his presidency that have many wondering whether his performance in office was affected.
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    Ronald Reagan 1981-1989Ronald Reagan had a cancerous tumor and two feet of his colon removed in 1985, but it was his diagnosis of Alzheimer's following his presidency that have many wondering whether his performance in office was affected.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    George H. W. Bush was diagnosed with Grave&#39;s disease while in office. According to former White House physician Connie Mariano, &quot;There was some question when he had hyperthyroidism, Grave&#39;s disease, around the time of the Gulf War. Did that make him more hyper and aggressive? Did it affect his memory, his ability to focus? It&#39;s hard to say.&quot;
    Photos: U.S. presidents: Ailing in office
    George H. W. Bush 1989-1993George H. W. Bush was diagnosed with Grave's disease while in office. According to former White House physician Connie Mariano, "There was some question when he had hyperthyroidism, Grave's disease, around the time of the Gulf War. Did that make him more hyper and aggressive? Did it affect his memory, his ability to focus? It's hard to say."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    john adams09.William Henry Harrison.president16.abraham.lincoln.president18.Ulysses Simpson Grant.president21.Chester Alan Arthur .president22. President Grover Cleveland .president26.theodore roosevelt.president28.woodrow.wilson.president32.Franklin Delano Roosevelt.president34.Dwight D Eisenhower .president35.john f kennedy.presidentLyndon Baines Johnson41.ronald.reagan.president42.george h w bush.president
    As a result, several presidents in the mid-19th century to early 20th century -- from William Howard Taft to Theodore Roosevelt -- had rotund body types, said Amy Bentley, a historian and professor of food studies at New York University.
    "This is an era of increased food supply and the industrialization of food. For men especially, large bodies are emblematic of one's power," Bentley said. "A large, rotund body is in effect saying, 'I don't have to do manual labor' and 'I have enough food.' "
    By the post-World War II era, the American population began to suffer health conditions that are associated with the overindulgence of food, such as heart disease and hypertension.
    "Right around the World War II period, you get more concerns about health, and that is somewhat reflected in the presidency," Bentley said.
    Dwight D. Eisenhower, for instance, suffered a heart attack in 1955. Afterward, the 34th president modified his diet and avoided fats.
    Many presidents since Eisenhower have consumed health-conscious diets.

    'Ketchup on cottage cheese for health'

    Evans, the author in Newport Beach, described such nutrition-focused diets as "food-as-fuel" eating.
    "Healthy, 'food-as-fuel' kind of guys could include Woodrow Wilson, a wartime president, and John F. Kennedy, and while Barack Obama does occasionally indulge in pizzas, burgers and ice cream, the Obama's kitchen garden on the White House lawn is part of a long culinary tradition," Evans said.
    Additionally, "Richard Nixon would slather ketchup on cottage cheese for health reasons," she said.
    Cooking for the leader of the free world
    white house kitchen_00001719

      JUST WATCHED

      Cooking for the leader of the free world

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cooking for the leader of the free world 02:11
    By the late 20th century, nutritional studies emerged that linked weight with health concerns and heart disease with diet, Bentley said. Therefore, notions of a healthy diet played a larger role in presidents' eating habits.
    "At some point, breakfast turned from fried eggs and bacon to cereal, skim milk, toast, coffee, juice. So you start seeing presidential styles of eating (be) a reflection of national trends," Bentley said.
    Clinton, whose appetite for junk food and sweets while in the White House was well known, adopted a healthier diet after his term ended. He now considers himself a vegan.
    Clinton: &#39;Want to live to be a grandad&#39;
    Clinton: 'Want to live to be a grandad'

      JUST WATCHED

      Clinton: 'Want to live to be a grandad'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Clinton: 'Want to live to be a grandad' 01:17
    "I was lucky I did not die of a heart attack," Clinton said of his eating habits in a 2011 interview with CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
    This focus on health also was evident in the 2000s in the George W. Bush administration.
    While in office, the American public watched Bush pursue a healthy lifestyle, Evans said. Bush would eat healthy snacks, such as pretzels. In fact, in 2002, he choked on a pretzel and afterward, jokingly told reporters, "Always chew your pretzels before you swallow."
    "It may be that earlier presidents were similarly vigilant about their health, but with George W. Bush, it was seen as important to promote his healthy habits as a way to shape his persona," Bentley said. "That just goes into high gear with the Obamas."

    A throwback?

    The Obamas not only introduced healthier meals and snacks to the White House, but also promoted healthy eating as a major national issue with first lady Michelle Obama's health and wellness-focused "Let's Move" initiative.
    Turnip + Michelle Obama cutting loose = viral Vine
    Turnip + Michelle Obama = viral vine
    "The Obamas are very calorie-conscious and health-conscious, which is a reflection of the first lady. Her vegetable garden is a serious thing, something permanent for White House residents to come," Seale said, "In Mrs. Obama's parting, her garden has been endowed handsomely by the Burpee seed company."
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Now, with the Trump administration, Bentley said, we might see a different model of eating that might be something of a "throwback to the post-World War II era of being enamored with the qualities of fast food."
    "You could argue that Trump's food aesthetic is similar to this earlier post-World War II era, where the dominant values for food were sameness, predictability and quantity over quality," she said.