Tiger Woods: 'Winning is an evolution,' says golfer

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 8:07 AM ET, Wed November 30, 2016

Tiger Woods is set to return to golf after 15 months out because of multiple back surgeries. He will be 41 on Dec. 30 and won the last of his 14 majors in 2008.
Tiger Woods is set to return to golf after 15 months out because of multiple back surgeries. He will be 41 on Dec. 30 and won the last of his 14 majors in 2008.
The former world No.1 has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
The former world No.1 has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He was later diagnosed with two fractures of his left tibia and knee ligament damage and missed the next two majors after surgery.
Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He was later diagnosed with two fractures of his left tibia and knee ligament damage and missed the next two majors after surgery.
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup team competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup team competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf&#39;s top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf's top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.topendsports.com/world/lists/earnings/fortunate-50-2011.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. &quot;I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it&#39;s time for a change,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/07/20/golf.woods.caddie.williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods said&lt;/a&gt;.
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said.
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
In August 2011, Woods&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/08/12/golf.pga.woods.cut/index.html&quot;&gt; failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career. He has won the season&#39;s closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
In August 2011, Woods failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. He has won the season's closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
In October 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/10/05/sport/golf/golf-tiger-woods-rolex/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor &lt;/a&gt;despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. &quot;Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him,&quot; the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
In October 2011, Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. "Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him," the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge&lt;/a&gt;, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/05/sport/golf/golf-mcilroy-augusta-woods&quot;&gt;He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional&lt;/a&gt;, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Woods signs autographs at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/25/sport/golf/golf-arnold-palmer-tiger/index.html&quot;&gt; Arnold Palmer Invitational&lt;/a&gt; in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Woods signs autographs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&amp;amp;T National in July 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/02/sport/golf/golf-woods-congressional-nicklaus/index.html&quot;&gt;He overtook Jack Nicklaus&lt;/a&gt; for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead&#39;s record.
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&T National in July 2012. He overtook Jack Nicklaus for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead's record.
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2012/07/17/news/economy/tiger-woods-pay/index.htm&quot;&gt;He lost his title the previous year as the world&#39;s top-paid athlete&lt;/a&gt;, dropping to third place on &lt;a href=&quot;http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/specials/fortunate50-2012/index.html&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. He lost his title the previous year as the world's top-paid athlete, dropping to third place on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook&lt;/a&gt;. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
In 2013, Woods regained the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/sport/golf/golf-woods-world-number-one-again/index.html&quot;&gt;No. 1 spot in world golf rankings&lt;/a&gt; with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
In 2013, Woods regained the No. 1 spot in world golf rankings with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Woods&#39; best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August&#39;s Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
Woods' best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August's Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
A tied 10th place at the 2015 Wyndham Championship was Woods&#39; last appearance as a player on a golf course for 15 months as he fought to recuperate from two further back procedures. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being &quot;no light at the end of the tunnel&quot; and with one eye on his fading career suggested &quot;everything beyond this will be gravy.&quot;
A tied 10th place at the 2015 Wyndham Championship was Woods' last appearance as a player on a golf course for 15 months as he fought to recuperate from two further back procedures. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" and with one eye on his fading career suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."
(CNN)A year ago he couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel, but now Tiger Woods is back and desperate to show his competitive fire remains undimmed.

The former world No. 1 will tee off in his foundation's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas Thursday after 15 months away from the game following multiple back surgeries.
    Just to be back playing is an achievement, says Woods, but the goal is the same as it ever was.
    "I'm entered the event, I'm going to try to win this thing," the 40-year-old reporters.
    However, he was also quick to manage expectations.
    "Winning is an evolution," he said. "It's going from at home on the range, then going out on my home course, then going into tournament setting, then on the back nine of an event trying to win and then ultimately it's the back nine of a major, which is a totally different animal.
    "Right now I haven't competed yet so I'm at the beginning stages of that."

    'Patience'

    At the news conference before last year's event, tournament host Woods cut a dejected figure as he explained how in his darkest moments he couldn't get out of bed because of his back, let alone contemplate playing golf.
    "I think pretty much everything beyond this will be gravy," he said of his 14 major titles and 79 PGA Tour wins.
    But now Woods, who called off a planned return at the Safeway Open in October, saying his game was still "vulnerable", believes he is ready to play and, more importantly, compete -- a "different reality," as he puts it.
    "It's a lot better situation this year than last," he told reporters.
    "To get back here to this level has been a challenge, a lot of hard work and an inordinate amount of patience, which is not one of my hallmarks."
    'Nerves'

    Woods has spent his time off consolidating his business interests for "phase two of his life," and "cherishing" time with his kids, as well as getting back to full fitness and developing a swing that will accommodate his physical state. The one thing he hasn't changed, he says, is his mindset.
    "I'm going to be focused, do what I can do, put the ball in the correct spots, try to bury these putts and posts scores and get myself in that mix come Sunday afternoon," he said.
    "I know that's a tall order since I've been away from the game for so long and I've made a lot of different changes in my game, but the mindset is still the same. I'm going out to try to beat these guys."
    Woods said pulling out of the Safeway Open was the "smart thing to do," but admitted he will be feeling nervous when he tees off with Ryder Cup colleague Patrick Reed Thursday.
    "There's nerves, of course, because I care, I want to win," he said.
    Tiger Woods contemplated the end of his career during his time away from the game with back injuries.
    'Trepidation'

    There were times during his recovery when he questioned whether he would ever return to competitive golf, he says.
    "Yes, definitely. Not being able to get out of bed, not being able to move, how can I expect to come out here and swing a golf club at 120mph and be ballistic?" he said.
    "There was a lot of trepidation. At times I did think about it, it was realistic. When I had my knee redone and it was completely blown, I knew it was nine months [out] but I knew I could come back from it. When you're dealing with a spine and dealing with nerves it's a completely different deal."
    Tiger Woods was a non-playing assistant to captain Davis Love at the Ryder Cup in September.
    Woods' oft-stated career goal is to beat Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles, a target that appeared to be out of his grasp this time last year.
    Now he's back, Nicklaus believes Woods can still do it.
    "I've always thought that he's got at least another 10 years of good competitive golf in front of him, if he's healthy and as talented as he is," Nicklaus told BBC Sport.
    "I don't think anything is safe."