Dita Von Teese is a burlesque performer, model and author. This is an edited excerpt from "We Are Dandy: The Elegant Gentleman around the World," published by Gestalten.

(CNN) Call them swells, fops, boulevardiers, bon vivants, men about town. But do not for a minute dismiss dandies as layabouts.

It involves great diligence and consideration to pull this off day after day. To be a dandy at the level that these men practice is nothing short of an art form. One cannot achieve this height of style without intelligence and purpose behind it.

These men are transgressing against contemporary life: they are time travelers cherry-picking embellishments and essentials from another epoch or three, tripping past periods fantastic on a journey to a more authentic self. I know all about this from my own experience.

I also know it takes bravery to dress like this, to go out in the world and be repeatedly asked by strangers "What's the occasion?"; to be catcalled "Wake up, it ain't 1950!"; or to hear whispers behind my back (some even accusing me of posing as Dita Von Teese!)

