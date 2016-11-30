Story highlights Veteran, 89, seeks work to save him from 'dying of boredom'

Joe Bartley has been offered two jobs since posting the advertisement

London (CNN) When 89-year-old war veteran Joe Bartley placed an advertisement in his local paper in South Devon, England, last month looking for work he wasn't expecting much.

"Senior citizen, 89, seeks employment in Paignton area. 20hrs+ per week. Still able to clean, light gardening, DIY and anything. I have references. Old soldier, airborne forces. Save me from dying of boredom!" the advert read.

He says his phone has been ringing off the hook ever since.

Joe Bartley's job advertisement in the Herald Express newspaper.

"I've been flabbergasted. When I put the advert in I thought, 'Who is going to take any notice of a man seeking employment at age 89?'" Bartley told CNN over the phone.

Since Bartley took out advertisements in the Torquay Herald Express on November 16, and again a week later on November 23, he says he's been on "telly" and "online," interviewed by press as far afield as Sweden.

