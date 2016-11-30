German intelligence employee arrested after 'Islamist' statements

Story highlights Man working for Germany's domestic security agency arrested

He is accused of sharing protected information online

(CNN) An employee of Germany's intelligence agency has been arrested for allegedly sharing protected materials and making Islamist statements online.

The man, a German citizen, offered to pass on sensitive information about the agency to people he met online.

"The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has succeeded in uncovering a suspected Islamist among its staff," said Stefan Mayer, the organization's spokesman.

"He is accused of expressing himself under a false name in Islamist terms on the internet, and to have surrendered internal information in internet chats."

Mayer said that so far "there is no evidence that there is a real risk to the safety of the Federal Office and its employees."