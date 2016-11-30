(CNN) Embodying Jacqueline Kennedy's darkest hours in the upcoming movie "Jackie" was no easy task for Natalie Portman.

"Jackie," directed by Pablo Larraín, tells the story of the aftermath of President Kennedy's assassination from his wife's perspective.

"The way she handled herself in that sort of crucible was so strong and intelligent," Portman told CNN. "It was really interesting to see that very private side -- when you start looking into it -- her crisis of faith, her doubts in God, her thoughts of suicide, but also her intense intelligence."

Portman mastered the accent and mannerisms of the former first lady for the film.

