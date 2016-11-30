Martin Scorsese meets the Pope

Story highlights Scorsese met with the Pope as the director was at the Vatican in support of his new film, "Silence"

Scorsese has spent decades trying to get the film made; Pope says he read the book it was based on

(CNN) Martin Scorsese has reportedly had a different type of audience experience.

According to Variety, the famed director had a private audience with Pope Francis on Wednesday.

Scorsese, his wife and two daughters met with the Pope as the director was at the Vatican in support of his new film, "Silence."

The movie stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver and Liam Neeson and tells the story of Christians who were persecuted in 17th century Japan. It is based on a novel written by Japanese writer Shusaku Endo.

The Vatican said the meeting took 15 minutes, during which time Scorsese and Pope Francis discussed the novel -- which the Pope said he read -- and the Jesuit experience in Japan. The director also gave the Pope some artwork tied to the story

