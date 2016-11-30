Story highlights They attended the same private school

The pair dated off and on for years, they say

(CNN) Hollywood really is a small town.

It turns out that actors Kyra Sedgwick and Matthew Broderick not only attended the same private school, but the pair also dated.

During an appearance Tuesday on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," they revealed to host Andy Cohen that they once were a couple.

"I didn't know if it was OK to say that," Broderick said after hedging the question.

"Me either, but we're married so long," Sedgwick said.

