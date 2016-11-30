Kanye West released from the hospital

Story highlights
- Kanye West was released from UCLA Medical Center Wednesday after being under observation since November 22
- A source close to West told CNN that the rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion
(CNN)Kanye West is headed home.
The rapper checked out of UCLA Medical Center Wednesday after being under observation since November 22 and treated for exhaustion, a source close to the family told CNN.
West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, has been at his bedside each day, the source said.
The day before West was admitted to the hospital, his concert promoter, Live Nation, announced that the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour had been called off.
The cancellation came after several days of bizarre behavior from the artist.
During West's concert in San Jose, California on November 17, he went on a political rant about his support for President-elect Donald Trump and said he wished black people would stop talking about racism.
Two days later, West showed up late for his concert in Sacramento, California, performed just two songs, then spoke at length about more of his political views.
West's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, spoke to the news magazine Extra about his condition last week.
"He's exhausted. He's just really tired," Jenner said. "He's had a grueling tour and it's been a grind, so he just needs to rest."
West's representatives were not immediately available for comment.