Kanye West released from the hospital

Story highlights Kanye West was released from UCLA Medical Center Wednesday after being under observation since November 22

A source close to West told CNN that the rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion

(CNN) Kanye West is headed home.

The rapper checked out of UCLA Medical Center Wednesday after being under observation since November 22 and treated for exhaustion, a source close to the family told CNN.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, has been at his bedside each day, the source said.

The day before West was admitted to the hospital, his concert promoter, Live Nation, announced that the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour had been called off.

Read More