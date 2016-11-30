Story highlights Perry has been an ambassador since 2013

She said Clinton helped her find her voice

(CNN) Katy Perry stumped for Hillary Clinton during the presidential election and on Tuesday night, Clinton showed herself to be a big Perry fan also.

The former Democratic presidential candidate showed up at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York to present Perry with the the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award.

"I've gotten to spend time with her and I know how deeply she cares about making our world a better place," said Clinton, who received a standing ovation. "She is serious about understanding the complex problems we face and pulling people together to solve them."

"We need champions like Katy now more than ever, her passion, her energy and, yes, her voice, louder than a lion," Clinton added.

Perry, who has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2013, was surprised and jokingly asked for tissue to wipe her tears.

