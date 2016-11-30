Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Drunk History' lesson on the life of Alexander Hamilton

Story highlights Lin-Manuel Miranda narrated Comedy Central's 'Drunk History' Tuesday night

(CNN) Lin-Manuel Miranda just gave everyone a drunk history lesson.

The former "Hamilton" star schooled viewers on Comedy Central's "Drunk History" Tuesday night by relaying a hilarious condensed version of Hamilton's life and his rivalry with Aaron Burr.

Watching Miranda was immensely enjoyable, but it was "Arrested Development" star Alia Shawkat as Hamilton who totally stole the show. Speaking of celebrities, Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl made an unexpected appearance in the skit arguing for America's rights, and Questlove FaceTimed Miranda in the middle of his narration.

But the highlight of the episode had to be when Miranda quoted Semisonic's 1998 hit song, "Closing Time," and then gets on the piano to play the hit with "Drunk History" creator Derek Waters.

