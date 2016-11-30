UN toughens North Korea sanctions over nuclear test

Story highlights The sanctions target North Korea's exports, particularly coal

New York (CNN) The UN Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to tighten sanctions against North Korea nearly three months after the secretive nation carried out its fifth nuclear test.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the move, saying the Security Council had "taken strong action on one of the most enduring and pressing peace and security challenges of our time."

Negotiations on the draft UN resolution began shortly after North Korea carried out what it said was a successful test of a nuclear warhead on September 9.

State media said the warhead could be mounted on ballistic rockets and would enable North Korea to produce "a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power."

The resolution toughens sanctions on exports used by North Korea to raise hard currency to fund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, particularly coal. The country is also now banned from exporting statues and metals, including copper, nickel, silver and zinc.

