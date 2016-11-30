Breaking News

Australian police: 'Breast implant' was a jellyfish

By Reed Alexander, for CNN

Updated 10:09 PM ET, Wed November 30, 2016

Exhibit A or marine life?
(CNN)A man with a jellyfish walked into a police station.

It might sound like the start of a joke, but it's actually the beginning of an unlikely story that recently played out in Queensland, Australia.
According to a statement from local police, officers were "all hands on deck" when an unidentified man walked into Maroochydore police station on Queensland's Sunshine Coast last week.
    He was carrying a "bagged and tagged item" that he told police could be a breast implant, which he assumed may have been evidence of a homicide or drowning.
    As it turned out, police confirmed that the mystery item was nothing more than a dead jellyfish.
    "Investigations revealed what police suspected!" the statement said.
    This may be one crime drama that was over before it ever really began.