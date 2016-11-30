Australian police: 'Breast implant' was a jellyfish

(CNN)A man with a jellyfish walked into a police station.
It might sound like the start of a joke, but it's actually the beginning of an unlikely story that recently played out in Queensland, Australia.
According to a statement from local police, officers were "all hands on deck" when an unidentified man walked into Maroochydore police station on Queensland's Sunshine Coast last week.
He was carrying a "bagged and tagged item" that he told police could be a breast implant, which he assumed may have been evidence of a homicide or drowning.
As it turned out, police confirmed that the mystery item was nothing more than a dead jellyfish.
"Investigations revealed what police suspected!" the statement said.
This may be one crime drama that was over before it ever really began.