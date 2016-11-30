Australian police: 'Breast implant' was a jellyfish

(CNN) A man with a jellyfish walked into a police station.

It might sound like the start of a joke, but it's actually the beginning of an unlikely story that recently played out in Queensland, Australia.

According to a statement from local police, officers were "all hands on deck" when an unidentified man walked into Maroochydore police station on Queensland's Sunshine Coast last week.

He was carrying a "bagged and tagged item" that he told police could be a breast implant, which he assumed may have been evidence of a homicide or drowning.

Evidence presented at Maroochydore Station smelt fishy from the start, resulting in a unique bust #CSImarine https://t.co/5LfZsqMa2z pic.twitter.com/AbsmrMup6r — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) November 25, 2016

As it turned out, police confirmed that the mystery item was nothing more than a dead jellyfish.

