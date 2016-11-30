Canadian cops to punish drunk drivers with Nickelback tunes

Story highlights A Canadian police department sent out the warning on its Facebook page

The department doesn't actually hate the band, a constable says

(CNN) Talk about cruel and unusual punishment!

The Canadian town of Kensington has hit upon a genius plan to detract its residents from drinking and driving this holiday season.

Not only will the cops charge you, they'll also blast Nickelback while they haul you to jail.

The Kensington Police Service laid down the law in a Facebook post over the weekend for those "dumb enough to feel they can drink and drive."

"When we catch you, and we will catch you," the department added, "on top of a hefty fine, a criminal charge and a years driving suspension we will also provide you with a bonus gift of playing the offices copy of Nickelback in the cruiser on the way to jail."

Read More