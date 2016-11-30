Breaking News

Fidel Castro's ashes start journey across Cuba

By Laura Smith-Spark and Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Updated 10:06 AM ET, Wed November 30, 2016

    Cuban life after Fidel Castro

  • Fidel Castro's ashes are being taken to Santiago de Cuba
  • His funeral will take place in the eastern city on Sunday

Havana, Cuba (CNN)The ashes of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro were carried Wednesday from the capital, Havana, at the start of a journey that reverses the route Castro took across the island after seizing power in 1959.

Crowds of people, some of them bused in by the government, lined the streets as they waited for his funeral cortege to pass.
    Hundreds of thousands had packed Havana's Revolution Square the previous evening for a Mass to remember Castro, who died Friday aged 90.
    An urn with Fidel Castro's ashes goes through Havana on Wednesday, starting a journey across Cuba.
    His ashes will arrive Saturday in Santiago de Cuba, the birthplace of Castro's revolution, where another Mass will be held in a city square.
    The funeral will take place Sunday at the eastern city's Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, with an unlikely mix of world leaders, royalty, Marxist guerillas and Hollywood actors expected to attend.
    Nearly every Latin American head of state will be on hand.
    But leaders of the United States and Russia, the two countries that most defined Cuba's international relations, will be conspicuously absent during the memorials.
    Opinion: Why to some, Fidel Castro embodied hope

    'Caravan of Freedom'

    The journey taken by Castro across Cuba after he seized power -- known as the "Caravan of Freedom" -- was the first chance that many Cubans had to see or hear their new leader.
    Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana, Cuba. Castro died at age 90 on November 25, 2016, Cuban state media reported. Click through to see more photos from the life of the controversial Cuban leader who ruled for nearly half a century:
    Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana, Cuba. Castro died at age 90 on November 25, 2016, Cuban state media reported. Click through to see more photos from the life of the controversial Cuban leader who ruled for nearly half a century:
    A portrait of Castro in New York in 1955. He was in exile after being released as part of a general amnesty for political prisoners in Cuba. Two years earlier, he and about 150 others staged an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the regime of Fulgencio Batista.
    A portrait of Castro in New York in 1955. He was in exile after being released as part of a general amnesty for political prisoners in Cuba. Two years earlier, he and about 150 others staged an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the regime of Fulgencio Batista.
    Castro with Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during the early days of their guerrilla campaign in Cuba&#39;s Sierra Maestra mountains. Guevara, Castro and Castro&#39;s brother Raul organized a group of Cuban exiles that returned to Cuba in December 1956 and waged a guerrilla war against government troops.
    Castro with Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during the early days of their guerrilla campaign in Cuba's Sierra Maestra mountains. Guevara, Castro and Castro's brother Raul organized a group of Cuban exiles that returned to Cuba in December 1956 and waged a guerrilla war against government troops.
    Castro and his revolutionaries hold up their rifles in January 1959 after overthrowing Batista.
    Castro and his revolutionaries hold up their rifles in January 1959 after overthrowing Batista.
    Crowds cheer Castro on his victorious march into Havana in 1959.
    Crowds cheer Castro on his victorious march into Havana in 1959.
    Surrounded by rebels who came with him from the mountains, Castro gives an all-night speech.
    Surrounded by rebels who came with him from the mountains, Castro gives an all-night speech.
    Castro, left, became Cuba&#39;s prime minister in February 1959. His brother Raul, right, was commander in chief of the armed forces.
    Castro, left, became Cuba's prime minister in February 1959. His brother Raul, right, was commander in chief of the armed forces.
    During a visit to New York in 1959, Fidel Castro spends time with a group of children.
    During a visit to New York in 1959, Fidel Castro spends time with a group of children.
    American talk-show host Ed Sullivan interviews Castro on a taped segment in 1959.
    American talk-show host Ed Sullivan interviews Castro on a taped segment in 1959.
    Castro shakes hands with US Vice President Richard Nixon during a reception in Washington in 1959.
    Castro shakes hands with US Vice President Richard Nixon during a reception in Washington in 1959.
    Castro addresses the UN General Assembly in September 1960.
    Castro addresses the UN General Assembly in September 1960.
    Castro jumps from a tank in April 1961 as he arrives at Giron, Cuba, near the Bay of Pigs. That month, a group of about 1,300 Cuban exiles, armed with US weapons, made an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Castro.
    Castro jumps from a tank in April 1961 as he arrives at Giron, Cuba, near the Bay of Pigs. That month, a group of about 1,300 Cuban exiles, armed with US weapons, made an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Castro.
    Castro announces general mobilization after the announcement of the Cuban blockade by President John F Kennedy in October 1962.
    Castro announces general mobilization after the announcement of the Cuban blockade by President John F Kennedy in October 1962.
    Castro raises arms with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during a four-week visit to Moscow in May 1963.
    Castro raises arms with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during a four-week visit to Moscow in May 1963.
    Castro in July 1964.
    Castro in July 1964.
    Castro plays baseball in 1964.
    Castro plays baseball in 1964.
    Castro addresses thousands of Cubans in Havana in 1968.
    Castro addresses thousands of Cubans in Havana in 1968.
    In 1977, Castro uses a map as he describes the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion to ABC correspondent Barbara Walters.
    In 1977, Castro uses a map as he describes the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion to ABC correspondent Barbara Walters.
    Iraq&#39;s Saddam Hussein, center, with the Castro brothers during a visit to Cuba in January 1979.
    Iraq's Saddam Hussein, center, with the Castro brothers during a visit to Cuba in January 1979.
    Castro greets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana in April 1989.
    Castro greets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana in April 1989.
    Castro visits Paris in March 1995.
    Castro visits Paris in March 1995.
    Castro meets with Pope John Paul II on an airport tarmac in Havana in January 1998. It was the first papal visit to Cuba.
    Castro meets with Pope John Paul II on an airport tarmac in Havana in January 1998. It was the first papal visit to Cuba.
    Castro puts his arm around South African President Nelson Mandela in May 1998 with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, left, and Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. They were in Geneva, Switzerland, for a conference of the World Trade Organization.
    Castro puts his arm around South African President Nelson Mandela in May 1998 with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, left, and Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. They were in Geneva, Switzerland, for a conference of the World Trade Organization.
    Castro welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba in December 2000. Putin was the first Russian President to visit Cuba since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
    Castro welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba in December 2000. Putin was the first Russian President to visit Cuba since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
    Castro is helped by aides after he appeared to faint while giving a speech in Cotorro, Cuba, in June 2001. He returned to the podium less than 10 minutes later to assure the audience he was fine and that he just needed to get some sleep.
    Castro is helped by aides after he appeared to faint while giving a speech in Cotorro, Cuba, in June 2001. He returned to the podium less than 10 minutes later to assure the audience he was fine and that he just needed to get some sleep.
    In July 2001, Castro talks with Elian Gonzalez, the young boy who was the focus of a bitter international custody dispute a couple of years earlier.
    In July 2001, Castro talks with Elian Gonzalez, the young boy who was the focus of a bitter international custody dispute a couple of years earlier.
    Castro and former US President Jimmy Carter listen to the US national anthem after Carter arrived in Havana for a visit in May 2002.
    Castro and former US President Jimmy Carter listen to the US national anthem after Carter arrived in Havana for a visit in May 2002.
    Castro at the May Day commemoration of Revolution Square in Havana in 2004. He held tightly to his belief in a socialist economic model and one-party Communist rule, even after the Soviet Union&#39;s end and most of the rest of the world concluded state socialism was an idea whose time had passed.
    Castro at the May Day commemoration of Revolution Square in Havana in 2004. He held tightly to his belief in a socialist economic model and one-party Communist rule, even after the Soviet Union's end and most of the rest of the world concluded state socialism was an idea whose time had passed.
    Castro, left, and his brother Raul attend a session of the Cuban parliament in July 2004.
    Castro, left, and his brother Raul attend a session of the Cuban parliament in July 2004.
    Castro speaks in Havana in February 2006.
    Castro speaks in Havana in February 2006.
    Castro in Havana in September 2002. Several surgeries forced him to relinquish his duties temporarily to younger brother Raul in July 2006.
    Castro in Havana in September 2002. Several surgeries forced him to relinquish his duties temporarily to younger brother Raul in July 2006.
    In footage from state-owned Cuban television, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits an ailing Castro in September 2006. That July, it was announced that Castro was undergoing intestinal surgery. Castro resigned as President in February 2008, and his brother Raul took over permanently.
    In footage from state-owned Cuban television, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits an ailing Castro in September 2006. That July, it was announced that Castro was undergoing intestinal surgery. Castro resigned as President in February 2008, and his brother Raul took over permanently.
    Castro smiles before delivering a speech in Havana in September 2010. He had remained mostly out of sight after falling ill in 2006 but returned to the public light that year.
    Castro smiles before delivering a speech in Havana in September 2010. He had remained mostly out of sight after falling ill in 2006 but returned to the public light that year.
    Pope Benedict XVI meets with Castro in Havana in March 2012.
    Pope Benedict XVI meets with Castro in Havana in March 2012.
    In this picture provided by CubaDebate, Castro talks to Randy Perdomo, president of Cuba&#39;s University Students Federation, during a February meeting in Havana.
    In this picture provided by CubaDebate, Castro talks to Randy Perdomo, president of Cuba's University Students Federation, during a February meeting in Havana.
    Castro visits with 19 cheese masters on Friday, July 3, 2015, in a rare trip outside his Havana home.
    Castro visits with 19 cheese masters on Friday, July 3, 2015, in a rare trip outside his Havana home.
    Leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, left, visits with Fidel Castro during a meeting at Castro&#39;s home on February 14, 2016.
    Leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, left, visits with Fidel Castro during a meeting at Castro's home on February 14, 2016.
    The reverse path his ashes will take represents the chance for many Cubans living in more rural areas to pay their respects to a man who shaped their lives, for better or worse, for half a century.
    Among the towns along the route is Santa Clara, home to a memorial to Castro's fellow revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara.
    Cuban life after Fidel Castro
    Castro's younger brother, Raul Castro, who has been President for almost a decade, spoke Tuesday night but has given few clues yet as to the island nation's future direction.
    He has more than a year until he's set to step down. But so far during his presidency, major shifts for Cuba haven't been in the offing.
    Political oppression under Fidel Castro's rule undermined his achievements, such as improved access to health and education, according to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which issued two reports following Castro's death on human rights in Cuba.

    CNN's Patrick Oppmann reported from Havana, and Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London.