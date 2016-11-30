Colombia plane crash: Mourners and investigators search for answers

Chapecoense, a Brazilian soccer team representing the city's 200,000 residents, would take the field in Medellin against Colombian club Atlético Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamerica final.

By now, most of the world knows how this story ends.

The chartered Avro RJ85 flying the team, its coaches and guests crashed, killing more than 70 on board.

But life moves forward.

A team of Brazilian aviation accident prevention specialists, foreign ministry delegates and federal police officers are expected to arrive in Medellin on Wednesday.

So too will the mayor of Chapeco, city officials, members of the Brazilian Football Federation, and television broadcasters. They're there to help identify the victims, authorities say.

"Today we wake up with a new challenge, because life gave us a different lesson. Our warriors became heroes, and immortalized their lives in a battle that made the world stop. Today's match does not have a final whistle. Together, we are more than 11." Chapecoense football club

Medellin's mayor says it will honor the crash's victims Wednesday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. They'll be dressed in white and have candles, the mayor said.

Yet in the darkest of times, Chapecoense itself says it's up to its city, its fans and the country to focus on the future.

Three days of mourning

It's a time of mourning and reflection in both Brazil and Colombia.

Heartbroken fans gathered at Arena Conda in the team's hometown of Chapeco, Brazil.

Brazilian President Michel Temer has declared a three day mourning period in response to the tragedy. Flags at his presidential palace are flying at half staff.

Atletico Nacional, the team Chapecoense was set to play on Wednesday, has asked that the South American Football Association (CONMEBOL) award the championship title to their would-be opponents.

In light of the tragedy, CONMEBOL itself suspended all of the association's activities until further notice. And Brazil's football federation has canceled all activities for a week.

Corinthians, as well as several other high-profile Brazilian clubs, have offered to loan players to the club without any fees during 2017.

What happened?

Now it's up to investigators to find out why the plane went down.

The plane's so-called black boxes were found in "perfect condition" in the mountains near the Colombian city of Rionegro where the plane went down, according to Colombia's civil aviation authority.

Images of the crash show what appear to be damaged parts of the plane, including tattered debris emblazoned with the Chapecoense club logo.

The lack of apparent fire damage among the wreckage means investigators may consider fuel starvation as one of the contributing factors to Monday's crash, a person familiar with the early inquiry said. But fuel starvation on a commercial flight is very rare, one expert told CNN.

The Colombian Civil Aviation Authority declined to comment further on technical details.

Victims and survivors

There were 77 people on board LAMIA flight 2933, including soccer players, journalists, aircraft crew and team staff.

Of those, 71 are dead.

Six survived, authorities said. They include:

Three soccer players: Jackson Ragnar Follmann, Alan Ruschel and Helio Hermito Zampier Neto. Follmann has had his right leg amputated and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, according to Juan David Arteaga, the undersecretary of social protection for the state of Antioquia.

Two airline crew: Erwin Tumiri and Ximena Suarez

One journalist: Rafael Valmorbida

It was initially reported that 81 people were on board and 75 died, but those numbers were later revised as some passengers on the manifest missed the flight.

The plane took off from Bolivia's Vriru Viru airport at 6:18 p.m. local time Monday, an air traffic controller told CNN.

Colombian aviation officials said an emergency was declared while the plane was flying between the municipalities of La Ceja and La Union.

Reports suggest the crew had previously communicated with air traffic control a problem with the jet's electrical system.

Before it crashed, the aircraft entered a circular holding pattern at around 20,000 feet, according to tracking data from FlightRadar24.