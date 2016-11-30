Colombia Congress approves deal with FARC

Story highlights Colombia's lower house of Congress unanimously approved peace accord

Deal marks end of more than five decades of conflict, giving FARC 150 days to lay down weapons

(CNN) Colombia's Congress has approved a historic peace agreement that will lead to the disarming of rebels in the 52-year conflict.

The lower house Wednesday approved the revised deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. The vote was 130-0 and came after about 11 hours of debate.

The rebels have 150 days to put down their arms, according to the legislation.

Last week marked the second time this year that Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño have signed a peace deal aimed at ending Latin America's longest war.

