Mistrust elections? In Ghana there's an app for that

Story highlights Ghana's general elections will be held on 7 December

Its millennial population are attempting to ensure democracy through mobile and web technologies

They are collating data -- tracking election irregularities, and fraud

Loren Treisman is executive of Indigo Trust, a grant-making foundation that supports mobile and web-driven projects in Africa, with a focus on government accountability and citizen empowerment. She holds a PhD from Cambridge University and has expertise in the use of new technologies to stimulate social change. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer.

(CNN) Ghana's youth population is exploding and the upcoming elections provide a window of opportunity for them.

Digital technology is enabling them to access, share and create information at a lower cost, greater speed and scale than ever before.

If citizens harness this power effectively, they can monitor and track election results and irregularities, make informed choices and mobilise young people to vote and vet their leaders.

Fun campaigns using hashtags #iRegistered and "Our Vote, Our Voice" - #OVOV are encouraging young Ghanaians to register and vote.