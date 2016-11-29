Truck driver who hit Tracy Morgan's limo pleads guilty

Story highlights Kevin Roper was driving in June 2014 when he crashed into the vehicle carrying Tracy Morgan

(CNN) A former Walmart truck driver who crashed into a limousine carrying comedian Tracy Morgan and three others pleaded guilty Tuesday in a New Jersey court. Under the terms of the plea deal, he is not expected to serve jail time.

Kevin Roper, 37, entered the plea to second-degree vehicular homicide and four counts of third-degree aggravated assault in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Roper was driving a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury when it crashed into the vehicle carrying Morgan and others on June 7, 2014. Morgan was seriously injured and his friend, fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, was killed.

"Mr. Roper entered a guilty plea to certain counts of the indictment pending against him, attorney David Glassman told CNN in a statement. "In exchange he was granted admission into the PTI program."

According to his attorney, Roper will enter a three-year pretrial intervention program. If he stays arrest-free and completes 300 hours of community service, the charges will be dismissed, and he will not have a record.