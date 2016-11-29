Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 30, 2016

Updated 6:20 PM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1130_00035502
sn.1130_00035502

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News - 11/30/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News - 11/30/16 10:00

Story highlights

November 30, 2016

A great deal of information is featured in today's show, from a tragic and mysterious plane crash in Colombia to deadly wildfires in the U.S. Southeast to nationwide protests concerning the minimum wage. We're also featuring part two of our series on what a "war in space" would look like -- and what weapons the U.S. may have if it goes on the offensive.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!