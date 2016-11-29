Photos: Winter wonderland: Snowboarders show their skills in South Korea Slippery slope – The world's best snowboarders gathered in South Korea at the weekend for the Big Air World Cup competition, with the event doubling up as a test for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Feisty competitor – Cheryl Maas, of the Netherlands, in action at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center. Pyeongchang, in Gangwon province, is in South Korea's Taebaek Mountains region. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Bird's eye view – Sebastien Toutant, of Canada, flies through the air during a training session in Pyeongchang, east of the South Korean capital, Seoul. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Qualified to succeed – Mark McMorris flips through the air during qualification for the FIS Snowboard World Cup Big Air event. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Chairman of the board – McMorris claimed the second World Cup win of his career, his first in a Big Air competition. The 2014 Olympic slopestyle bronze medalist, told the event website he felt "awesome." Hide Caption 5 of 10

World turned upside down – Max Parrot, also of Canada, finished a close second to McMorris despite this spectacular maneuver. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Light fantastic – America's Stassel Ryan leaps into action against the backdrop of the huge floodlights that will illuminate evening events. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Gas powered – Anna Gasser, of Austria, looks down during the performance that brought her victory. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Confidence-booster – Gasser said victory in the warmup event "gives me a real boost of self-confidence aiming for Pyeongchang 2018." Hide Caption 9 of 10