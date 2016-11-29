Breaking News

Winter wonderland: Snowboarders show their skills in South Korea

Updated 6:23 AM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

The world&#39;s best snowboarders gathered in South Korea at the weekend for the Big Air World Cup competition, with the event doubling up as a test for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Cheryl Maas, of the Netherlands, in action at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center. Pyeongchang, in Gangwon province, is in South Korea&#39;s Taebaek Mountains region.
Sebastien Toutant, of Canada, flies through the air during a training session in Pyeongchang, east of the South Korean capital, Seoul.
Mark McMorris flips through the air during qualification for the FIS Snowboard World Cup Big Air event.
McMorris claimed the second World Cup win of his career, his first in a Big Air competition. The 2014 Olympic slopestyle bronze medalist, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fis-ski.com/snowboard/freestyle-snowboard/news-multimedia/news/article=gasser-and-mcmorris-victorious-olympic-big-air-test-event.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told the event website&lt;/a&gt; he felt &quot;awesome.&quot;
Max Parrot, also of Canada, finished a close second to McMorris despite this spectacular maneuver.
America&#39;s Stassel Ryan leaps into action against the backdrop of the huge floodlights that will illuminate evening events.
Anna Gasser, of Austria, looks down during the performance that brought her victory.
Gasser said victory in the warmup event &quot;gives me a real boost of self-confidence aiming for Pyeongchang 2018.&quot;
Fridtjof Tischendorf, of Norway, is silhouetted against the winter sun during her performance.
