US military: Fatal phone tag with Russians contributed to Syrian deaths

Story highlights Pentagon has concluded its investigation into September deadly airstrike

US reviewing targeting procedures to prevent a similar incident in the future

Washington (CNN) A US military investigation revealed Tuesday that Russian and coalition officers engaged in a 27-minute game of phone tag while American and coalition warplanes were mistakenly bombing and killing fighters allied with the Syrian regime in September.

"In this instance, we did not rise to the high standard we hold ourselves to, and we must do better than this each and every time," Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of US Air Forces in the Middle East, said in a statement accompanying the completion of the classified investigation into the deadly September 17 strike. A redacted executive summary of the report was released Tuesday.

"The decision to strike these targets was made in accordance with the law of armed conflict and the applicable rules of engagement," US Brig. Gen. Richard Coe, the officer charged with investigating the airstrike, said in a statement. "But we concluded based upon post-strike analysis that a number of 'human factors' resulted in incorrect identification of forces on the ground."

Military officials said the US took the unprecedented step of informing the Russian military in advance of its intent to strike the targets -- which the Americans believed were ISIS -- via a hotline that had been established to ensure mistakes were not made in the airspace used by Russian and US warplanes.

Coe acknowledged that the information provided to the Russians was "off by several kilometers."

